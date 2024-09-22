Will Dhoni Play IPL 2025?

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/X

As the IPL mega auction looms, franchises scramble to finalise their retention plans, but a crucial piece of information remains elusive: The BCCI's official retention policy.

This decision holds particular weight for the Chennai Super Kings, as it directly impacts the future of their legendary former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Despite the ambiguity, reports suggest CSK has a shortlist of five players they wish to retain, including Dhoni. However, this list excludes other prominent names like Deepak Chahar and Devon Conway.

The exclusion of these players indicates CSK is taking a calculated risk, potentially prioritising Dhoni's retention over other valuable assets.

With Dhoni potentially nearing the end of his IPL career, CSK's desire to retain him is understandable. However, the question remains -- will the BCCI reinstate a rule allowing franchises to retain retired players in the uncapped category?

This rule, discontinued in 2021, could significantly impact Dhoni's retention cost.

The cricketing world waits with bated breath for the BCCI's announcement, as it will not only shape CSK's future but also potentially mark the end of an era for Dhoni.