Ashwin Can Break Another Record In Kanpur

Ravichandran Ashwin has the second most wickets by an active player in Test cricket.

Australia's Nathan Lyon leads the list with 530 wickets and Ashwin can overtake him in the second Test in Kanpur.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket during the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin continued his love affair with his home ground -- the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai -- with a match-winning all-round performance in the first Test against Bangladesh.



All-rounder Ashwin, who rescued India with a sparkling century in the first innings, claimed 6/88 in Bangladesh's second innings to guide India to a thumping 280 run victory on Sunday in what could be his last Test in front of his home fans.

He becomes the first player to achieve the feat twice at the same venue, having previously scored 106 and claimed 5/43 against England in Chennai in 2021.



Overall, this was the fourth time that the 38 year old had scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in the same Test.

He is second on the list behind Ian Botham, who achieved the double five times in his career.



Ashwin's team-mate Ravindra Jadeja is joint third on the list with two instances of a century and a five-wicket haul in the same Test, level with legends like Gary Sobers, Mushtaq Mohammad, Jacques Kallis and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.



This was Ashwin's 37th five-wicket haul in 101 Tests, equaling Shane Warne, who also had 37 five-wicket hauls in 145 Tests. Muttiah Muralitharan leads the list with 67 five-wicket hauls from 133 Tests.

IMAGE: Ashwin with wife Prithi and daughters Akhira and Aadhya at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin is level with the two spin greats Warne and Muralitharan when it comes to five-wicket hauls in the fourth innings of a Test match with seven five-wicket hauls each. The list is headed by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, who had 12 five-wicket hauls in the fourth innings during his career.



Ashwin stands on the cusp on another landmark in Tests. With a six-wicket haul in Chennai, he took his tally to 99 wickets in the fourth innings -- the most by an Indian bowler. He went past Anil Kumble, who had 94 wickets in the fourth innings.



Ashwin took his tally to 522 wickets in 101 Tests, going past Courtney Walsh (519 wickets) to the eighth place for most wickets in Test cricket.



He has the second most wickets by an active player in Test cricket. Australia's Nathan Lyon leads the list with 530 wickets from 129 Tests and Ashwin has a chance to overtake him in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, which starts in Kanpur on Friday.

IMAGE: Ashwin celebrates after dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz to complete his five-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin has a superb record in Chennai. In five Tests, he has taken 36 wickets with five five-wicket hauls in 10 innings, while scoring 342 runs with two centuries and a fifty.

He revealed how he was a bit worried after going wicketless in the first innings despite scoring a century with the bat on Day 1. But he made it up in great style, with a six-wicket haul in the second innings to power India to another big win at home.

'Every time I play in Chennai in front of this crowd, it's an amazing feeling for me. I have watched a lot of Test cricket and international cricket sitting in those stands.'



'Glad I ended up with a few wickets today as well,' said a delighted Ashwin after the match. 'I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first all the time.'