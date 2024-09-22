Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD

The Indian women's chess team etched their names in history by securing their maiden Chess Olympiad title, defeating Azerbaijan in a decisive 3.5-0.5 victory in Budapest.
This triumph marks a historic double gold for India, following the men's team's earlier victory.
D Harika, leading the charge on the top board, delivered a masterful performance, contributing significantly to the team's success.
Divya Deshmukh, showcasing her exceptional skills, clinched an individual gold medal on the third board.
R Vaishali played a crucial role, securing a draw, while Vantika Agrawal's impressive win sealed the victory for the Indian team.
This historic achievement underscores the strength and talent of India's women's chess squad.