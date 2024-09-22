News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD

Historic double! Women win 1st Chess Olympiad GOLD

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 22, 2024 20:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chess Olympiad D Harika

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chess Olympiad/X

The Indian women's chess team etched their names in history by securing their maiden Chess Olympiad title, defeating Azerbaijan in a decisive 3.5-0.5 victory in Budapest.

This triumph marks a historic double gold for India, following the men's team's earlier victory.

D Harika

IMAGE: Harika Dronavalli's victory over Gunay Mammadzada seals the deal for India against Azerbaijan. Photograph: Mark Livshitz/FIDE

D Harika, leading the charge on the top board, delivered a masterful performance, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Divya Deshmukh, showcasing her exceptional skills, clinched an individual gold medal on the third board.

 

Divya Deshmukh

IMAGE: Divya Deshmukh overcomes Govhar Beydullayeva to secure a win. Photograph: Michał Walusza/FIDE

R Vaishali played a crucial role, securing a draw, while Vantika Agrawal's impressive win sealed the victory for the Indian team.

This historic achievement underscores the strength and talent of India's women's chess squad.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ashwin's Daughters Celebrate Dad's 5-For
Ashwin's Daughters Celebrate Dad's 5-For
India Now Have More Test Wins Than Losses
India Now Have More Test Wins Than Losses
Medals Night for India In Budapest
Medals Night for India In Budapest
Historic! India win first-ever Chess Olympiad GOLD
Historic! India win first-ever Chess Olympiad GOLD
From Idol to Role Model: Ashwin on Harbhajan's impact
From Idol to Role Model: Ashwin on Harbhajan's impact
Teen sensation Anmol Kharb dominates in Poland
Teen sensation Anmol Kharb dominates in Poland
Will Ravindra's knock rescue NZ from defeat in Lanka?
Will Ravindra's knock rescue NZ from defeat in Lanka?

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Historic! India win first-ever Chess Olympiad GOLD

Historic! India win first-ever Chess Olympiad GOLD

Ashwin Can Break Another Record In Kanpur

Ashwin Can Break Another Record In Kanpur

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances