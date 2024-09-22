Ashwin's Daughters Celebrate Dad's 37th Five-For

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin with wife Prithi Narayanan and daughters Akhira and Aadhya. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin continued his dominance in the first Test against Bangladesh, claiming his 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The Indian spin maestro's remarkable achievement came on Day 4 at the M A Chidambaram stadium, setting up a massive 280 run victory for India.

After a resilient start from Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan, Ashwin struck, dismissing Shakib in his first over of the day. He continued his momentum, dismissing Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, completing his 37th five-wicket haul in the process, equalling Shane Warne.

IMAGE: A Screengrab of Prithi Narayanan, Akhira and Aadhya.

Ashwin's wife Prithi and daughters Akhira and Aadhya cheered him on from the stands, a heartwarming moment that captured their joy and pride of his accomplishment.