HIL: UP Rudras down Team Gonasika

IMAGE: UP Rudras celebrate their victory over Team Gonsika in the Hockey India League on Tuesday. Photograph: HIL/X

UP Rudras cruised to a 2-0 win over Team Gonasika in the Hero Hockey India League in Rourkela on Tuesday.

Goals from Tanguy Cosyns (37') and Kane Russell (40') did the trick for the UP Rudras.

The first quarter was a cagey affair as neither team created a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Both teams made numerous circle entries but neither found the finishing touch as the quarter ended on a goalless note.

The UP Rudras, led by Indian forward Hardik Singh, found their footing in the second quarter as they won four penalty corners. The first one came after Gurjot Singh raced into the circle and looked for a pass, but won a penalty corner in the process.

Russel took the drag-flicking duties but found no way past a determined Oliver Payne in the Team Gonasika goal.

Payne remained a force to reckon with between the sticks as the scoreline remained 0-0 at the halfway mark.

Team Gonasika had a chance to find the opener in the 33rd minute when Charlet threaded a brilliant pass into the circle for Amir Ali, who won a penalty corner after being tripped. However, Charlet simply couldn't get his stick on the ball as he miss-hit the dragflick.

The UP Rudras finally broke the deadlock in the 37th minute via a well-worked penalty corner variation. Russel received the push and slipped it backwards for Cosyns, who had ample time before unleashing a powerful strike that gave the UP Rudras 1-0 lead.

Team Gonasika came within inches of equalising in the next minute but were undone by a superb goal-line save from Floris Wortelboer.

The UP Rudras won back-to-back penalty corners soon after at the other end and the second of those saw them propel to a 2-0 lead. Russell's fiery dragflick in the 40th minute took a touch off goalkeeper Suraj Karkera's left glove before landing up in the net.

With a second goal to their name, the UP Rudras were firmly in control of the game.

Women's HIL: Odisha Warriors beat Soorma Hockey Club in shootout

Ranchi: Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs scored in penalty shootout to help Odisha Warriors secure a bonus point win in their Women's Hockey India League match against JSW Soorma Hockey Club after both sides failed to score in regulation time here on Tuesday.

After an intense midfield battle across four quarters, the match advanced to shootouts where Sonika and Nobbs scored, while Jocelyn Bartram made four superb saves to give Odisha Warriors a (0-0) 2-0 shootout win.

Odisha Warriors went for the attack from the get-go and kept possession for most part of the match but Soorma Club's solid defence came in the way every time.

Soorma's Charlotte Stapenhorst was the first to earn a a penalty corner with four minutes left in the opening quarter. However, Penny Squibb's flick was kicked out by goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram.

The back and forth continued in the midfield as the second quarter began with neither team willing to give an inch. Halfway through the quarter, Englebert stole the ball at the half line, sped to the shooting circle and earned a penalty corner, but Soorma failed to create a chance.

The Warriors responded by earning their own penalty corner soon but Yibbi Jansen's flick was deflected by Soorma's keeper, Savita.

The Warriors began the third quarter with greater intent and earned a penalty corner. However, Jansen's powerful drag flick was met with an equally superb save from Savita.

Soorma had a period of sustained pressure in the minutes that followed but failed to muster a shot at goal.

Meanwhile, on a counter attack, the Warriors' Nobbs found the side board with a thunderous slap from an acute angle, extending the deadlock to the last quarter.

Stapenhorst drew a penalty corner for Soorma as the final quarter began but Penny Squibb's effort was easily deflected by Jocelyn Bartram.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, on a counter attack for the Warriors, forced Savita to rush out and push the ball away and it fell to Neha but she was unable to direct it towards goal.

Both teams made frequent forays as the quarter came to a close but neither was able to break the other side's defence.