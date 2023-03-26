Here's what England's Harry Kane told PM Rishi Sunak

News
March 26, 2023 15:56 IST
England's Kane tells PM Sunak he aims to be Premier League record scorer

Harry Kane

IMAGE: Harry Kane became England's record international goalscorer. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

England captain Harry Kane has told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he hopes to take the mantle as the Premier League's all-time top scorer after becoming his country's record marksman.

Kane on Thursday netted his 54th England goal in 81 games in a 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win away to Italy to surpass Wayne Rooney in the record books.

Harry Kane

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harry Kane/Instagram

In a Face Time conversation with Sunak, the striker said his ambition was to beat Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goals, with the Tottenham Hotspur player currently on 204.

 

Only Shearer and Rooney (208) have scored more goals in the competition's history.

"Yeah it's definitely there. I'm getting closer, so it's for sure something I want to achieve," Kane told Sunak, who congratulated the 29-year-old striker on achieving his England record in a call released on Twitter on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
