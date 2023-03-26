News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2023: Big setback for RCB; Patidar set to miss first half

IPL 2023: Big setback for RCB; Patidar set to miss first half

Source: PTI
March 26, 2023 11:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Injured Rajat Patidar could miss first half of IPL, Hazlewood doubtful

Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore's top-order batter Rajat Patidar could miss the first half of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a heel injury.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 29-year-old Patidar, who was one of the top performers for RCB last season, is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

 

There are also "serious doubts" over Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood's participation in the tournament as he continues to recover from Achilles tendonitis, adding to the Faf du Plessis-led team's woes ahead of the league starting in less than a week's time.

The 32-year-old Hazlewood was signed for Rs 7.75 crore in the mega-auction last year.

As far as Patidar is concerned, the report stated that the player has been "advised rest for the next three weeks before an MRI scan will determine his participation in the second half of the competition".

Patidar, who picked up the injury prior to joining the camp, will need an NCA clearance heading back to the RCB setup.

Patidar, who wasn't picked at last year's mega auction but came in as a replacement midway through the season following an injury to wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia, made a statement in the Eliminator by hitting the fastest hundred by an Indian in the tournament's history.

With 333 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 152.75, Patidar ended the season as the third-highest run-scorer for RCB, behind Du Plessis and Virat Kohli. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will take number of months to be fully fit: Maxwell
Will take number of months to be fully fit: Maxwell
DC has tough task at hand sans X-factor Pant
DC has tough task at hand sans X-factor Pant
Meet CSK's Power-Packed Trio!
Meet CSK's Power-Packed Trio!
Cong begins day-long satyagraha in Rahul's support
Cong begins day-long satyagraha in Rahul's support
US cops foil Khalistan backers' bid to incite violence
US cops foil Khalistan backers' bid to incite violence
Friendlies: Morocco STUN soccer powerhouse Brazil
Friendlies: Morocco STUN soccer powerhouse Brazil
23 dead, dozens injured as tornado hits Mississippi
23 dead, dozens injured as tornado hits Mississippi

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'We've laughed, cried, danced'

'We've laughed, cried, danced'

SEE: 'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets

SEE: 'Mahi Multiverse' At CSK Nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances