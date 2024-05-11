To share your Mother's Day story with us (Mother's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 12), just mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Mother's Day) along with your name, the place where you live, your mother's name and picture and your message about your mom.

IMAGE: Spandana, right, with her mom Nayana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Spandana

Spandana from Jayapura in Chikmagalaru, Karnataka, writes about her mother Nayana.

What I like about my Amma is her hard work and dedication.

I admire her patience and resilience.

Five years ago, after losing my father, her life completely changed.

From someone who was scared to drive, she learned how to ride a Scooty. She even drives a car. Amma also learnt how to manage the computer centre in Jayapura, which was earlier run by my father.

She is an amazing cook and makes the softest akki rotis.

My friends love her jovial nature and admire the way she has raised and supported us in our dreams.

She has rarely put any pressure on me and my sister, be it for academics or in any situation.

It is this attitude that has probably helped my elder sister focus, study well and become a gold medallist.

When I was preparing for my board exams, Amma stood by me. She would wake up early and encourage me by taking care of my needs.

The day I scored 99.68 per cent in my class 10 exams, she had tears in her eyes. I could see that she was immensely proud of me.

Amma would always say that earning money is not important; earning the love and respect of people is more valuable.

My dream is to settle well and make my family proud.

Thank you, Spandana, for sharing your mother's amazing story.

Sarvik, from Chennai, has a special message for his mom, Pooja.

IMAGE: Sarvik with his mom, Pooja. Photograph: Kind courtesy A Ganesh Nadar

Five-year-old Sarvik from Chennai has this message for his mother, Pooja: I love you, mom, even when I am mischievous.

What a cute message, Sarvik :)

Dr S S Verma, professor and head of the physics department at SLIET, Longowal, believes his mother is one of the bravest women he has met.

Everyone's mother has a special place in their life.

My mother, the late Smt Kala Devi, belonged to a very low middle-class family in the hills of Himachal Pradesh. She did her best against all odds to bring up her only son (me) and my three sisters after she lost her first daughter to a disease.

As the wife of an army man who could rarely come home -- he came every two-three years -- my mother faced all the odds of a hard and non-cooperative life in an HP village.

Still, she did her best to give us good health and education to the extent she could.

People used to tell me that, as a child, I would be very ill most of the time. This was in the 1960s and there weren't any hospitals nearby. There was no transport either and no money.

My mother had to face a lot of hardships to take me to the hospital each time.

Moreover, my father was a very strict person and my mother faced all the odds at his hands also. Now, both are not with me.

I lost my mother in June 2018. Six months later, in December 2018, I lost my father.

The memories of parents never fade from our mind but mother's memories are stronger as we have spent most of our time in her company.

My mother, forgetting all the ills she might have faced at the hands of her strict husband, dedicated about 12 years of her life to the services of my father who was suffering from motor neurone disease and paralysis.

Though my mother was hale and hearty as compared to my father, she breathed her last before my father's departure; everyone considered her demise as God's gift to her -- for a woman, dying before her husband is considered a blessing in Hinduism -- for her selfless services to her husband.

I still remember both of them but my mother in particular for her patience, hard work and selfless services to her family members. May God bless her at His feet.

Thank you, Dr Verma, for sharing your mother's selfless story.

