Heartbreak! Dhruv-Tanisha crash out of Worlds

IMAGE: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost 15-21, 13-21 in 37 minutes. Photograph: Dhruv Kapila/Instagram

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto bowed out of the World Championships after going down in straight games to world No. 4 Malaysians Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in Paris on Friday.

Chasing India's first-ever mixed doubles medal at the showpiece, Kapila and Crasto lost 15-21, 13-21 in 37 minutes. A win would have guaranteed them of at least a bronze.

The world No. 17 Indian duo had pulled off a major upset on Thursday, defeating Hong Kong's world No. 5 pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, but they failed to carry that momentum into the last-eight clash.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and the star men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to seal medals when they play their respective quarterfinals.