Shami Breaks Silence on Troubled Marriage

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami with his wife Hasin Jahan in happier times. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Twitter

Mohammed Shami, whose troubled marriage with Hasin Jahan has often made news, has broken his silence on the controversies surrounding his personal life.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview with News 24, Shami dismissed regrets about the past and stressed that he wants to keep his focus firmly on cricket, not off-field disputes.

When asked if he had any regrets about his marriage, Shami responded firmly, 'Leave that. I never regret the past. What's gone is gone. I don't want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don't need these controversies.'

Pressed further about the disputes that cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and he have faced with their respective partners, Shami replied, 'That's your job to investigate. Why do you want to hang us to death? Look at the other side as well. I focus on cricket, not controversies.'