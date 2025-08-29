Lalit Modi Releases Bhajji, Sreesanth Slapgate Footage

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth's slapgate video finally revealed. Photograph: BCCI

Seventeen years after one of the IPL's darkest chapters, the infamous 'Slapgate' scandal involving Harbhajan Singh and Shantakumaran Sreesanth has resurfaced -- this time through never-before-seen footage released by league founder Lalit Modi.

Now the world's richest cricket league, the IPL began with glitz, glamour, and controversy in 2008.

Among the most notorious flashpoints was a fiery clash between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, where Harbhajan slapped Sreesanth.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket podcast with Australian World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, Modi revealed the clip that never made it to the broadcast.

'I'll tell you what happened. I will give you the video. I have kept it back. Bhajji is a very dear friend of mine. I love him. It happened on the field, and I was there,' LKM told Clarke.

'It was Bhajji, and it was Sreesanth. The game was over, and the cameras were shut off. Only one of my security cameras was on. As the team finished playing, the players were high-fiving and shaking hands with each other.

'When it came to Sreesanth and Bhajji, Harbhajan just said to him, "Come here", and gave him a backhander'.

'I hadn't put it out for so long. We have 18 years behind us for this.'