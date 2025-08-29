BCCI shake-up! Binny quits... this veteran is taking over

IMAGE: Roger Binny was appointed BCCI president in October 2022, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Rajeev Shukla has taken over as the interim president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the reported departure of Roger Binny.

This move, according to a report from NDTV, comes as Binny, who had been in the post since 2022, is said to have stepped down from his position.

Binny, who had been serving as BCCI president since October 2022, reportedly stepped down after turning 70 on July 19, 2025.

As a result, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has taken charge on a temporary basis until a new president is elected.

Reports from sources like Dainik Jagran and NDTV suggest that Shukla is already handling board affairs, having recently chaired an apex council meeting.

The next election is expected to be held in September. While a recently passed National Sports Bill could potentially raise the age limit for officials, the BCCI's current constitution still enforces the 70-year age cap, a rule that remains binding for now.