News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gymnastics at CWG: Pranati Nayak finishes fifth in vault final

Gymnastics at CWG: Pranati Nayak finishes fifth in vault final

Source: PTI
August 01, 2022 20:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pranati Nayak

IMAGE: India’s Pranati Nayak competes on balance beam during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

India's Pranati Nayak finished fifth in women's vault final of artistic gymnastics event at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

 

The 27-year-old from West Bengal, who has won bronze medals at the 2019 and 2022 Asian Championships, scored 13.633 in her first vault attempt and 11.766 in her second go for an average of 12.699 at the Arena Birmingham.

Pranati, who scored 13.275 in the qualification, was handed a penalty of 0.1 and 0.3 in her two attempts.

Australia's Georgia Godwin won the gold medal with a score of 13.233, while Canada's Laurie Denommee (13.233) and Scotland's Shannon Archer (13.083) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs
CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs
CWG: Judoka Shushila enters final, Vijay to play for bronze
CWG: Judoka Shushila enters final, Vijay to play for bronze
Lifter Sargar to stay back in UK for UCL treatment
Koshyari apologises for 'Gujarati-Rajasthani' remark
Koshyari apologises for 'Gujarati-Rajasthani' remark
Vote! Who Will Win The Second T20I?
Vote! Who Will Win The Second T20I?
'Everyone knows Dhoni, hope people know about us too'
'Everyone knows Dhoni, hope people know about us too'
4 patients among 8 killed in MP hospital fire
4 patients among 8 killed in MP hospital fire

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

'Everyone knows Dhoni, hope people know about us too'

'Everyone knows Dhoni, hope people know about us too'

CWG 2022: Lifter Sheuli clinches India's third gold

CWG 2022: Lifter Sheuli clinches India's third gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances