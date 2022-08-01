News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Everyone knows about Dhoni, hope people know about us too'

'Everyone knows about Dhoni, hope people know about us too'

Source: PTI
August 01, 2022 20:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The balls are not made in India, they have to be imported from Australia and England. The facilities are effectively non-existent. Hopefully that will change after this'

Lawn bowls

Photograph: Kind courtesy Team India/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni put Ranchi on the world map but belonging to the same city, India's first ever lawn bowls medallists in Commonwealth Games have no interest in going global.

Recognition in their own country will be enough for the players who fund their trips for all international tournaments as the national federation only pays for the CWG.

Soon after a come-from-behind win over New Zealand in the women's fours semifinals, the quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia could not believe what they had accomplished.

 

The 'leader' of the pack, 38-year-old Lovely is a constable with Jharkhand Police while Rupa, who too is from Ranchi, works in the sports department.

Pinki, who picked up the sport accidentally during the 2010 CWG in Delhi, is a sports teacher with DPS R K Puram in New Delhi while Nayanmoni comes from a farming family in Assam and works in the state's forest department.

"This is as big as Olympics for us since lawn bowls are not part of the Summer Games. We lost the medal by one point four years ago but this time we have made up for that by making history. I hope this effort gives us some recognition," Lovely, who is featuring in her third CWG, said.

Lovely used to be 100m sprinter while her teammate Nayanmoni was a weightlifter. Both had to move to a 'slow' sport like lawn bowls due to injuries.

"I got into Lawn Bowls in 2008 after leaving athletics. I won Rs 70000 in a national event and told myself I could continue with this," said Lovely who, alongside Rupa, trains at the RK Anand Bowls Green Stadium in Ranchi.

All you need is a green field and ball but the sport is not as easy it appears, says Lovely. There is no age limit as well, she says.

"The balls are not made in India, they have to be imported from Australia and England. The facilities are effectively non-existent. Hopefully that will change after this," she said.

Among the few visitors they get while they are training in Ranchi include cricketing great Dhoni, who as per "Lovely knows a lot about her sport."

"Dhoni sir knows our coach in Ranchi and has come to see us at the greens twice over the years. We have a Dewri Mata temple closeby, when he goes there he comes to see us as well.

"We had a chat about the sport as well. He said whenever he is in Australia he goes to play Lawn Bowls," remembered Lovely.

Indian team manager Anju Luthra, who has been part of the team's tumultuous journey over the past decade, got emotional after the semifinal. She finally has got something to counter the naysayers.

"I am like their mother, I am attached with them since 2009. It's a long journey, they're like my daughters, my family. Getting a medal is important, because when we go back to India, the federation always says 'what have you done?', so we want to prove that we are not less than any other game."

Having featured in every Games since 1930, lawn bowls are an integral part of the multi-sporting event. Australia and England are the most dominant teams in the game. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Lifter Sargar to stay back in UK for UCL treatment
CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs
CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs
CWG 2022: India's track & field medal quest begins
CWG 2022: India's track & field medal quest begins
4 patients among 8 killed in MP hospital fire
4 patients among 8 killed in MP hospital fire
CWG: Lifter Ajay Singh misses medal by whisker
CWG: Lifter Ajay Singh misses medal by whisker
Prabhas Has An EMERGENCY!
Prabhas Has An EMERGENCY!
Ranveer Looks Tired And Quite Unsexy
Ranveer Looks Tired And Quite Unsexy

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Lawn Bowls: India women ensure historic 1st CWG medal

Lawn Bowls: India women ensure historic 1st CWG medal

CWG: Lifter Ajay Singh misses medal by whisker

CWG: Lifter Ajay Singh misses medal by whisker

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances