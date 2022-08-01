News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs

CWG: Boxers Amit Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 01, 2022 19:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amit Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds.

IMAGE: Amit Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds. Photograph: BFI/Twitter

Indian boxer Amit Panghal began his campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a facile win as he stormed into the men's flyweight (51kg) quarterfinals in Birmingham on Monday.

 

Panghal, a world championship silver medallist, out-punched Namri Berri of Vanuatu via an unanimous verdict.

Featherweight boxer Mohammad Hussamudin made it two out of two as he also advanced to the quarterfinals with a similar 5-0 win over Mohammad Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the round of 16.

Panghal, who is participating in his first big tournament after the disappointing show at the Tokyo Olympics, looked in control throughout the three rounds.

He used his combination of right and left punches effectively and fought from a distance, compelling Berri to come forward and attack.

Panghal was quick to land a flurry of punches in each of the three rounds as Berri was no match for the Indian.

With the opening two rounds going in his favour, Panghal was content with defending in the final three minutes, saving his energy for the tougher challenges ahead.

He is now one win away from securing his second CWG medal. In the last edition in Gold Coast he had clinched a silver.

He will face 20-year-old Lennon Mulligan of Scotland.

"It was a good workout but it was easy. My opponent was good but never gave me any problems," Panghal said after his win.

"I could have stepped it up but there is a long way to go and I am here for gold. I won silver at Gold Coast and I am here to go one better."

"I am only interested in the gold medal. That's why I took it on points, to get a good bit of work in the ring," he added.

Last edition's bronze medallist, Hussamudin also put up a dominant display in his fast-paced bout.

The 28-year-old Indian was at his counter-attacking best as he landed sharp punches while dancing across the ring.

He will fancy his chances of a second CWG medal as he faces Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the quarterfinals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG row as India men's TT coach assists in women's tie
CWG row as India men's TT coach assists in women's tie
CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, July 31
CWG 2022: How India fared on Sunday, July 31
Badminton at CWG: Defending champs India enter semis
Badminton at CWG: Defending champs India enter semis
IT-BPM industry to add 3 lakh jobs by March 2023
IT-BPM industry to add 3 lakh jobs by March 2023
NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging at home
NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging at home
UP school stops reciting religious prayers after row
UP school stops reciting religious prayers after row
How did SKM lose unity post repeal of farm laws?
How did SKM lose unity post repeal of farm laws?

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Lifter Sargar to stay back in UK for UCL treatment

Lawn Bowls: India women ensure historic 1st CWG medal

Lawn Bowls: India women ensure historic 1st CWG medal

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances