Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in squad for SA ODIs

IMAGE: Washington Sundar has been named in India's squad for the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.

The pacer wasn't a part of India's playing eleven as Shikhar Dhawan's side lost the opening match of the series in Lucknow by nine runs.

Chahar, who had stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore, will now head back to the National Cricket Academy where he will be monitored by the Medical Team there, according to a statement from the BCCI on Saturday.

The second ODI against South Africa will be played in Ranchi on Sunday and the final match of the series is in New Delhi on October 11, 2022.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.