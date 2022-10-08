News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in squad for SA ODIs

Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in squad for SA ODIs

October 08, 2022 15:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar has been named in India's squad for the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.

The pacer wasn't a part of India's playing eleven as Shikhar Dhawan's side lost the opening match of the series in Lucknow by nine runs.

 

Chahar, who had stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore, will now head back to the National Cricket Academy where he will be monitored by the Medical Team there, according to a statement from the BCCI on Saturday.

The second ODI against South Africa will be played in Ranchi on Sunday and the final match of the series is in New Delhi on October 11, 2022.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Powar defends India women's batting flop vs Pakistan
Powar defends India women's batting flop vs Pakistan
How India's 'batting experiment' backfired vs Pakistan
How India's 'batting experiment' backfired vs Pakistan
England captain Buttler '100 percent' fit for Aus T20s
England captain Buttler '100 percent' fit for Aus T20s
'I don't withdraw': Tharoor on 'rumours from Delhi'
'I don't withdraw': Tharoor on 'rumours from Delhi'
Kharge or Tharoor won't be remote-controlled: Rahul
Kharge or Tharoor won't be remote-controlled: Rahul
American dream gone wrong: Wife of slain Sikh man
American dream gone wrong: Wife of slain Sikh man
First Look! IAF's new combat uniform
First Look! IAF's new combat uniform

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022

How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022

Will Roger Binny replace Ganguly as BCCI President?

Will Roger Binny replace Ganguly as BCCI President?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances