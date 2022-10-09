Nadal's wife Maria Perello gives birth to baby boy

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal poses on the Alexandre III bridge with his wife Maria Francisca Perello and the trophy after winning the men's singles French Open title on June 6, 2022. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Rafael Nadal’s wife has given birth to the couple's first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday.

The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said the 36-year-old Nadal, who has won a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles, and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, were blessed with a baby boy at a clinic on the island of Mallorca, where they live.

Nadal and Perello were married in 2019 after dating for several years.

Majorcan paper Diario de Mallorca, said: “Both the mum and her baby, born in the 37th week of her pregnancy, are doing well.”

Nadal's public relations firm though said it would not comment on his personal affairs, when asked by The Associated Press.

Nadal's welcome to the world of fatherhood comes two weeks after his emotional farewell to friend and rival Roger Federer during the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London in September.