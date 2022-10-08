'RIP my dear princess,' David Miller shares devastating news

Photograph: Kind Courtesy David Miller/Instagram

South African cricketer, David Miller, who is currently part of the SA ODI team, shared the shocking news of his daughter passed away on Saturday after suffering from cancer.

Miller shared a heart wrenching video to confirm the untimely demise, ‘ RIP my dear princess, love will always be there!’

‘Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I’ve ever known. You took the fighting to a different level-always incredibly positive and with a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievous side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life! I feel humbled 'to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much,’ Miller had earlier shared an Instagram story.