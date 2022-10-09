News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title

Red Bull's Verstappen wins second Formula One title

October 09, 2022 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, on Sunday. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his second Formula One world championship amid scenes of confusion on Sunday after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc collected a five-second post-race penalty at the Japanese Grand Prix.

 

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez for cutting the final chicane while defending from the Mexican on the last lap.

Immediate confusion ensued over whether full points had been awarded after the shortened rain-hit race and whether the title would go down to the US Grand Prix on October 23, but the FIA governing body confirmed the title was won.

"It's a crazy feeling because I didn't expect it when I crossed the line," said Verstappen of his second successive crown.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nadal's wife Maria Perello gives birth to baby boy
Nadal's wife Maria Perello gives birth to baby boy
'Why can't I come back? I am Mary Kom'
'Why can't I come back? I am Mary Kom'
AIFF new boss wants Santosh Trophy in Saudi
AIFF new boss wants Santosh Trophy in Saudi
At least 17 killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
At least 17 killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Neha Dhupia's CANDID CONFESSIONS!
Neha Dhupia's CANDID CONFESSIONS!
Who's using condoms the most? Owaisi to RSS chief
Who's using condoms the most? Owaisi to RSS chief
How Suryakumar Yadav is preparing for T20 WC challenge
How Suryakumar Yadav is preparing for T20 WC challenge

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Pankaj Advani wins 25th World crown in Kuala Lumpur

Pankaj Advani wins 25th World crown in Kuala Lumpur

PIX: Haaland strikes again as City go top; Chelsea win

PIX: Haaland strikes again as City go top; Chelsea win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances