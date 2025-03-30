HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gulveer smashes his own national record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 30, 2025 14:51 IST

Gulveer Singh

IMAGE: Gulveer Singh has shattered his own national 10,000m record, clocking 27:00.22. Photograph: Kind Courtesy RF Youth Foundation/Instagram

India's long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has eclipsed his national record in the 10,000m race in The Ten competition, an event on the World Athletics Continental Tour, by clocking 27:00.22 seconds in the United States.

The previous record held by the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze-medallist runner was 27:14.88 set in Hachioji, Japan in November last year.

 

The 26-year-old, winner of the bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, had re-set the national record twice last year. He timed 27:41.81 seconds at San Juan Capistrano in California in March before improving on it in Japan.

"Gulveer Singh clocks 27:00.22 to improve his national 10,000m record. He finished 6th at The Ten competition in USA on Saturday," said the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in a social media post.

Gulveer, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is also the national record holder in 5,000m with a time of 13:11.82 seconds set last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
