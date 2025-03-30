HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Prasidh Bouncer Floors SKY!

By HARISH KOTIAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 30, 2025 08:50 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is struck on the helmet by the bounceR from Prasidh Krishna during the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. All Photographs: BCCI
 

Prasidh Krishna proved too hot to handle for Mumbai Indians' batting line-up, firing Gujarat Titans to an emphatic 36 run victory in their IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Introduced in the 12th over, Prasidh proved to be the game-changer with a match-defining spell for Titans.

Suryakumar Yadav

He made an immediate impact by dismissing a well-set Tilak Varma for 39 in his first over before delivering a fiery blow in his next.

Nicknamed 'Skiddy', Prasidh has troubled several batters in domestic cricket with his ability to generate extra bounce.

Suryakumar Yadav

This time Suryakumar Yadav bore the blunt, as he was struck on the helmet by the slower bouncer from the 29-year-old Titans fast bowler.

The impact sent him tumbling to the ground, prompting an immediate physio check.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar walked across to attempt the scoop shot but missed the ball completely and was hit on the grill of the helmet. The impact sent him tumbling to the ground, as the MI physio rushed out to attend to him.

Suryakumar Yadav

Cleared to resume his batting, Suryakumar hdidn't last long as Prasidh deservedly dismissed him in his next over to seal the deal in GT's favour.

Suryakumar Yadav

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
