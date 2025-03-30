Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate vs GT

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with Mumbai Indians players after dismissing Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh for Mumbai Indians’s slow over-rate in the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Five-time champions MI lost to GT by 36 runs.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," read a statement from the IPL on Sunday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh," it added.

GT posted 196 runs on a black-soil pitch, which was used in Ahmedabad for the clash, and MI struggled in their chase, eventually finishing at 160 for 6, as Gujarat registered their first win of the ongoing campaign.

This was MI's second successive defeat; they are yet to open their account in this year's tournament.