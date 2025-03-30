HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate vs GT

Pandya fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate vs GT

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 13:09 IST

x

Hardik Pandya celebrates with Mumbai Indians players after dismissing Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with Mumbai Indians players after dismissing Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh for Mumbai Indians’s slow over-rate in the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Five-time champions MI lost to GT by 36 runs.

 

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," read a statement from the IPL on Sunday.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh," it added.

GT posted 196 runs on a black-soil pitch, which was used in Ahmedabad for the clash, and MI struggled in their chase, eventually finishing at 160 for 6, as Gujarat registered their first win of the ongoing campaign.

This was MI's second successive defeat; they are yet to open their account in this year's tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Prasidh, Sudharsan shine as Titans sink MI
IPL PIX: Prasidh, Sudharsan shine as Titans sink MI
Are things 'slipping away' from Rohit Sharma?
Are things 'slipping away' from Rohit Sharma?
GT Vs MI: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
GT Vs MI: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
GT Vs Mi: Who Fielded Best? Vote!
GT Vs Mi: Who Fielded Best? Vote!
'No excuses; GT showed us how to bowl on that wicket'
'No excuses; GT showed us how to bowl on that wicket'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Largest Indian Jails

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Dropped Out Of College

webstory image 3

Kitchen Utensils You May Never Have Seen: 9 More

VIDEOS

Amit Shah arrives at Patna airport for 2-day Bihar visit0:46

Amit Shah arrives at Patna airport for 2-day Bihar visit

'Feels like goddess in black', Tara Sutaria at Lakme Fashion Week2:35

'Feels like goddess in black', Tara Sutaria at Lakme...

Tamannaah looks stunning at Lakme Fashion Week!1:12

Tamannaah looks stunning at Lakme Fashion Week!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD