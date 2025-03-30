GT Vs Mi: Who Fielded Best? Vote!

An all-round performance saw Gujarat Titans down Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their IPL match on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The top fielding efforts during the GT-MI game in Ahmedabad...

Rahul Tewatia

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia takes a good sliding catch to dismiss Tilak Varma. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul Tewatia came up with a crucial catch to dismiss the well-set Tilak Varma. The MI left-hander was unable to place the lofted shot in the gap, deceived by the slower ball from Prasidh Krishna, as he ended up hitting it uppishly.

Tewatia covered good ground running to his left at long on to pouch the catch and was able to hold on after sliding across the turf well inside the ropes.

That wicket dented MI as Tilak's wicket saw them lose the momentum in the middle overs.

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma takes a catch to remove Shahrukh Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Shahrukh Khan perished in his attempt to hit Hardik Pandya over the off side. He could only mistime the short wide delivery to Tilak Varma at deep extra cover to perish for nine in the 16th over.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after running out Rahul Tewatia. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indian Captain Hardik Pandya came up with a sharp piece of fielding to have the dangerous Rahul Tewatia run out at a crucial juncture.

Sherfane Rutherford had hit Deepak Chahar straight to Pandya at mid off as non-striker Tewatia left his crease to look for the quick single but was sent back.

Pandya hit the stumps with a brilliant direct hit as Tewatia was unable to drag his bat back in time to be run out without facing a ball.

Hardik then completed an easy catch at long on to send back Rashid Khan, who miscued the cross-batted heave off pacer Satyanarayana Raju in the final over.

Mitchell Santner

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner takes the catch to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Santner showed good judgement to take a high catch on the edge of the long off boundary.

GT's Rutherford was unable to get power behind his lofted shot which sailed high as Santner did well to hold on to the catch just inches inside the ropes making sure his feet didn't touch the boundary cushion.