GT Vs MI: Who Batted Best? VOTE!

Superb bowling spells by Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj and a half-century by Sai Sudharsan were the highlights as Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

With this win, GT has added two points to the tally.

The GT batters did well at the start and lost their way in the middle before settling for 196 for 8 in their 20 overs. Only Suryakumar Yadav played a fighting knock before MI lost the plot.

These batters starred with the willow...

Sai Sudarshan

The GT opener is consistency personified. The southpaw has been in superb nick and he just keeps getting better each IPL season.

He averages over 50 in the IPL and on Saturday he gave another reason for GT to rate him highly.

He took a couple of overs to get going, but once he did, he just got stuck in!

In the third over he came down the track and executed a perfect on drive with the full face of the bat showing, Trent Boult was at the receiving end.

Sudarshan kept scoring the singles and twos when Shubman Gill went after the bowling.

When Jos Buttler came in at No 3, he was content to keep the scoreboard ticking.

He got to his 50 off 33 balls in the 15th over and clobbered a six in the 17th over when he sent out Satyanarayana Raju for a maximum. An over later, Sudarshan was dismissed for 63.

Shubman Gill

Gill has a knack of getting the big up front and the GT skipper did not disappoint.

Gill and Sudharshan provided a strong start with a 78-run stand, clobbering the MI bowlers to all parts of the field.

Gill started off with a four in the first two overs and then kept the momentum going. He smashed Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a four in the 5th over and the took down Deepak Chahar, hitting him for a four and a six in the 6tth over.

Gill's stroke-making was as always pleasing to the eye. His effortless hitting saw him send the ball sailing to the boundary 5 times.

Playing his 20th innings in Gujarat he became the second fastest player to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL at a venue. He has got here batting with an average of 65.2.

Gill gave GT a much-needed brisk start and was later dismissed for 38 off 27.

Jos Buttler

The Englishman came out to bat at No. 3 and never let the momentum slip from their grasp.

He got off with a couple of singles before launching Mitch Santner for a boundary and a six.

Buttler showed no mercy to the bad balls and one poor short ball by debutant Satyanarayan Raju came at tennis ball height, Buttler waited for it and slapped it towards deep square leg for a four!

He dealt in fours and brought up a 50-run stand with Sudarshan in no time.

Buttler was out two balls later, caught behind by Rick Rickelton off Mujeeb. His 39 off 24 put GT in a good position and poised for a big total.

Suryakumar Yadav

The MI veteran came out to bat at 35 for 2 in the 5th over with Tilak Varma for company.

Surya wasted no time and in just his third ball flicked a Mohammad Siraj delivery for a six.

He kept the scoreboard ticking along with Tilak and hit a six here and there as MI started struggling to stay on course with the run-rate.

SKY scored at a brisk pace and brought up the 50-run stand with Tilak.

Surya's attempt to go down the track to Prasidh Krishna saw him cop a blow on the helmet. He was down but got on his feet and resumed batting after being checked by the physio.

Hardik and Surya's batting yielded only singles and twos as Krishna and Sai Kishore gave away next to nothing. Surya was eventually dismissed by Krishna for 48 off 28 but it was not enough as MI fell short by 36 runs.