Tears of joy for Gukesh!

IMAGE: D Gukesh couldn’t hold back tears. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

Eighteen-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh became the youngest ever World Chess Champion on Thursday in a stunning display of talent and resilience.

The young prodigy defeated China’s Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in the final, making history as the first teenager to win the prestigious title.

In doing so, Gukesh shattered Garry Kasparov’s long-standing record of winning the World Chess Championship at 22 years old, and joined the legendary Viswanathan Anand as the second Indian to claim the crown.

After securing his victory, an emotional Gukesh couldn’t hold back tears. The weight of the moment hit him as tears streamed down his face.

His overwhelming joy was evident as he reflected on the incredible achievement, unable to fully grasp the magnitude of what he had just accomplished.

Gukesh had been on the edge of a dramatic tie-breaker after Ding Liren mounted a comeback earlier in the match. But in a twist of fate, the defending champion made a crucial blunder, allowing Gukesh to seize the moment and clinch the title, completing the journey of a lifetime.

The young star's emotional outpouring was a testament to his perseverance, proving that his heart was as strong as his chessboard strategy.

It was a journey filled with highs and lows, with Gukesh initially struggling to cope with a heart-wrenching loss in Game 12.

Despite leading the match, Ding’s dramatic win in the 12th game had drawn the series level at 6-6. They went on to draw the game 13th and again were tied at 6.5 on Wednesday. But in the 14th and final game, Gukesh bounced back with an unshakable resolve, cementing his place in chess history as the youngest-ever World Champion.

What a champion he is!