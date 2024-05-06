News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Guardiola tips England to win Euro 2024

Guardiola tips England to win Euro 2024

May 06, 2024 22:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia 

IMAGE: England are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024. Photograph: England Football/X

England can win this year's European Championship and put an end to their series of near misses in major competitions, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said.

Under Gareth Southgate, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, as well as making it to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost to Italy.

Guardiola said England's performances mirrored Manchester City's showings in the Champions League, which they won for the first time last season after years of close misses.

 

"The national team? Really good. But it's not just the talent of the strikers, it's the whole package, the whole group. Gareth knows perfectly what he has to do," Guardiola said.

"I have the feeling, everyone has the feeling, that the England national team, in the last events, the World Cup and European Championships, they made steps. They are on the verge, they are really close. They lost a final and got to a semi-final.

"When you arrive at these stages every two years, it's going to happen. It's quite similar to us -- we were close and, in the end, we lifted it. Just believe it. If they believe it they can do it, believe it and they can do it."

England are grouped with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia at Euro 2024 in Germany, which begins on June 14.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede
Dhanush, Janhvi At Wankhede
Saina's Royal Breakfast With Jos, Sanga
Saina's Royal Breakfast With Jos, Sanga
'Thanks For Everything Mahi Bhai'
'Thanks For Everything Mahi Bhai'
LG recommends NIA probe against Kejri for SFJ funds
LG recommends NIA probe against Kejri for SFJ funds
Fascination not association: HC bail for ISIS backer
Fascination not association: HC bail for ISIS backer
Over 20 detained, but no breakthrough in Poonch attack
Over 20 detained, but no breakthrough in Poonch attack
India defeat Bangladesh by 56 runs in rain-hit match
India defeat Bangladesh by 56 runs in rain-hit match

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Virat Kohli throws lavish birthday bash for Anushka

Virat Kohli throws lavish birthday bash for Anushka

Kasparov clarifies after post on Rahul G goes viral

Kasparov clarifies after post on Rahul G goes viral

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances