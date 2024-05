The outpouring of love for Mahendra Singh Dhoni from fans continued during CSK's match against RCB on Saturday, May 18, 2024.



Despite the match being played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, it felt like a home game for CSK with the fans in the stadium showing their adoration for Dhoni, who might have played the last competitive match of his famed career.

Photographs: BCCI