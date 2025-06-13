Golden hat-trick for Suruchi at ISSF World Cup

IMAGE: Suruchi Singh added another World Cup gold to her kitty on Friday after winning the yellow metal in Buenos Aires and Lima earlier. Photograph: National Rifle Association of India/X

Indian shooting's latest golden girl Suruchi Singh dominated a quality field to win her third straight individual ISSF World Cup gold medal with her triumph in the women's 10m air pistol final, in Munich on Friday.

Appearing in only her third World Cup, the 19-year-old completed a hat-trick of individual gold medals and fourth overall, a couple of months after her yellow metals in Buenos Aires and Lima in April. She shot a total of 241.9 in the final.

Soon after pipping China's bronze medallist Qianxun Yao (221.7), Suruchi regained the lead with a 10.5, even as France's silver winner Camille Jedrzejewski (241.7) managed just 9.5.

A 9.5 in her final shot was enough for the Indian to secure the top prize as Jedrzejewski shot 9.8.

In the qualifications, Suruchi was placed second with 588, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker ended 25th after shooting 574.

Bhaker, who was doing commentary in the final, expressed her delight after her younger compatriot's gold medal.