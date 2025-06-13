HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Golden hat-trick for Suruchi at ISSF World Cup

Golden hat-trick for Suruchi at ISSF World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 18:23 IST

x

Suruchi

IMAGE: Suruchi Singh added another World Cup gold to her kitty on Friday after winning the yellow metal in Buenos Aires and Lima earlier. Photograph: National Rifle Association of India/X

Indian shooting's latest golden girl Suruchi Singh dominated a quality field to win her third straight individual ISSF World Cup gold medal with her triumph in the women's 10m air pistol final, in Munich on Friday.

Appearing in only her third World Cup, the 19-year-old completed a hat-trick of individual gold medals and fourth overall, a couple of months after her yellow metals in Buenos Aires and Lima in April. She shot a total of 241.9 in the final.

Soon after pipping China's bronze medallist Qianxun Yao (221.7), Suruchi regained the lead with a 10.5, even as France's silver winner Camille Jedrzejewski (241.7) managed just 9.5.

A 9.5 in her final shot was enough for the Indian to secure the top prize as Jedrzejewski shot 9.8.

 

In the qualifications, Suruchi was placed second with 588, while double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker ended 25th after shooting 574.

Bhaker, who was doing commentary in the final, expressed her delight after her younger compatriot's gold medal. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

WTC Final PIX: Aussies Set Proteas Tough Target
WTC Final PIX: Aussies Set Proteas Tough Target
Liverpool offer insane sum to sign 22-YO sensation!
Liverpool offer insane sum to sign 22-YO sensation!
Gambhir rushes home as mother suffers heart attack
Gambhir rushes home as mother suffers heart attack
Lord's mourns Air India crash victims with silence
Lord's mourns Air India crash victims with silence
RCB official Sosale gets interim bail in stampede case
RCB official Sosale gets interim bail in stampede case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

VIDEOS

Meet Saffron queen Noushaba Jeelani who takes Kashmiri saffron to World3:51

Meet Saffron queen Noushaba Jeelani who takes Kashmiri...

Air India Tragedy: Hostel becomes disaster site2:12

Air India Tragedy: Hostel becomes disaster site

Investigation team reaches Air India plane crash site1:14

Investigation team reaches Air India plane crash site

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD