Liverpool offer insane sum to sign 22-YO sensation!

June 13, 2025 17:47 IST

Florian Wirtz

IMAGE: The German international scored 16 goals and registered 15 assists in 45 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen last season. Photograph: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters

Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed a fee of 136.3 million euros ($156.75 million) to sign Germany's attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, British media reported on Friday.

The Athletic reported that Wirtz is expected to sign a five-year contract, with the fee comprised of a 117.5 million euros upfront amount and a further 18.8 million in add-ons.

The fee would make Wirtz Liverpool's most-expensive signing ever ahead of Netherlands centre back and captain Virgil van Dijk, who joined for 75 million pounds in 2017.

With two years left on his Leverkusen contract, Wirtz was also the subject of interest from German champions Bayern Munich and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

 

The 22-year-old German international bagged 16 goals and recorded 15 assists in 45 appearances for Leverkusen last season as they finished second to Bayern.

Wirtz would become Liverpool's second addition of the transfer window after they signed Dutch right back Jeremie Frimpong, who he was teammates with at Leverkusen.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
