News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Going the distance: Ruud's 55-shot rally thrills US Open crowd

Going the distance: Ruud's 55-shot rally thrills US Open crowd

September 10, 2022 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Casper Ruud celebrates after beating Karen Khachanov to reach his second Grand Slam final of the year. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

A 55-shot, marathon rally brought fans to their feet in Flushing Meadows on Friday but nearly leveled the two men who lived through it, Norwegian Casper Ruud and Russian Karen Khachanov, competing in their US Open semi-final.

 

Fifth seed Ruud overcame Khachanov 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to reach his second Grand Slam championship match this year but said it took a Herculean effort after clinching the first-set tiebreak in the longest rally of the tournament by far.

"After the set point when I won the first set, we are both probably like dying because we're out of breath. At least I felt my knees or my legs were sort of shaking. I felt like - what do you call it - the liquid acid in the quads especially," he said.

The Grand Slam stage is no stranger to epic rallies, with a 71-shot thriller at the 2013 Australian Open between France's Gilles Simon and Gael Monfils.

IMAGE: Casper Ruud and Karen Khachanov's 55-shot rally is the longest rally of this year's US Open by far. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Ruud and Khachanov's exchange far exceeded the second-longest rally of the tournament, a 36-shot battle in the third round between Russian Daniil Medvedev and China's Wu Yibing, according to tournament organisers.

"I've never had a rally 55 shots," said Khachanov, who had already endured back-to-back five-set affairs in the previous two rounds against Australian Nick Kyrgios and Pablo Carreno Busta.

"I felt pumped in a way that we had this long rally," said Khachanov, who quickly realised as he struggled through a lop-sided second set that the point had extracted a toll.

"A few games after showed me it was not that good, the long rally."

Ruud will play Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kyrgios happy to 'look like an idiot'
Kyrgios happy to 'look like an idiot'
'Protecting young players from abuse must be priority'
'Protecting young players from abuse must be priority'
5 magical moments in Serena Williams' career
5 magical moments in Serena Williams' career
Man Confronts Assam CM In Hyderabad
Man Confronts Assam CM In Hyderabad
'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open loss
'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open loss
Recipe: Lemony Zoodle Spaghetti
Recipe: Lemony Zoodle Spaghetti
Jesus Christ is the real God: Pastor to Rahul Gandhi
Jesus Christ is the real God: Pastor to Rahul Gandhi

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open loss

'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open loss

PICS: Alcaraz, Ruud to clash for US crown, No. 1 spot

PICS: Alcaraz, Ruud to clash for US crown, No. 1 spot

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances