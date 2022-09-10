News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » US Open PICS: Ruud eases past Khachanov into final

US Open PICS: Ruud eases past Khachanov into final

September 10, 2022 04:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Norway's Casper Ruud raises his arms in triumph after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov in the US Open men’s singles semi-final at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, on Friday.

IMAGE: Norway's Casper Ruud raises his arms in triumph after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov in the US Open men’s singles semi-final at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York City, on Friday. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

Norway's Casper Ruud harnessed his mighty forehand to reach his second Grand Slam final this year by beating Russia's Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 at the US Open, keeping alive his hopes of reaching the top of the world rankings.

The first Norwegian man to reach the final at Flushing Meadows won an extraordinary 55-shot rally to close the first-set tie-break on his way to victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

 

The fifth seed next faces either home hope Frances Tiafoe or third seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the final.

"This match is probably the biggest match for both of our careers," said Ruud, who was left humbled when he lost in straight sets to Rafael Nadal in June's French Open final.

"You want to take care of the opportunities you have and I was able to do that today."

Karen Khachanov celebrates winning the third set against Casper Ruud.

IMAGE: Karen Khachanov celebrates winning the third set against Casper Ruud. Photograph: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 23-year-old Ruud is known for his poise on clay but was equally effective on New York's hard courts, winning 14 straight points to build a 5-1 lead in a near-flawless second set.

His form deteriorated in the third, where he racked up 11 unforced errors and handed Khachanov the break on set point.

However, Ruud bounced back to convert breaks on chances in the third and fifth game of the fourth set and clinched the contest with a forehand winner, one of 20 across the match.

Ruud would make the leap from world number seven to number one if he hoists the trophy on Sunday or if Tiafoe beats Alcaraz in their semi-final later on Friday, according to the ATP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pick India's Team For T20 World Cup
Pick India's Team For T20 World Cup
US Open PIX: Swiatek, Jabeur to clash in women's final
US Open PIX: Swiatek, Jabeur to clash in women's final
How Anushka Wished Virat On 71st 100
How Anushka Wished Virat On 71st 100
England-South Africa 3rd Test to resume on Saturday
England-South Africa 3rd Test to resume on Saturday
Ram-Salisbury retain US Open men's doubles title
Ram-Salisbury retain US Open men's doubles title
PHOTOS: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
PHOTOS: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
5 Cong MPs concerned over fairness in party prez poll
5 Cong MPs concerned over fairness in party prez poll

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Ram-Salisbury retain US Open men's doubles title

Ram-Salisbury retain US Open men's doubles title

Is Neeraj Chopra India's greatest athlete?

Is Neeraj Chopra India's greatest athlete?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances