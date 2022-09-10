News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open defeat

'I will win this thing' Tiafoe vows after US Open defeat

September 10, 2022 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I proved that I can play with the best and I'm capable of winning Grand Slams.'

`

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe's compelling back story and sensational run in New York, including his fourth-round upset of 23-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, made him the talk of the tournament. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

An emotional Frances Tiafoe promised to one day hoist the US Open trophy after his Cinderella story came to a premature end on Friday with a semi-final loss to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz.

 

Tiafoe's compelling back story and sensational run in New York, including his fourth-round upset of 23-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, made him the talk of the tournament.

"I gave everything I had these past two weeks," he told a supportive sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I came here wanting to win a US Open and I feel like I let you guys down. This one really, really hurts. Too good from Carlos.

"I am going to come back and I will win this thing one day."

Despite the disappointment, Tiafoe said he will walk away from Flushing Meadows with a new sense of confidence.

"I proved that I can play with the best and I'm capable of winning Grand Slams," he told reporters.

The 24-year-old has carried the weight of enormous expectations throughout his career, winning his sole ATP title in Delray in early 2018 before stunning the Australian Open field to reach the quarter-finals roughly a year later.

He then struggled for a while but bounced back to reach the US Open fourth round in 2020 and made his deepest run at a Grand Slam yet this year.

"Through my career I've been pretty sporadic. Playing well, veering off for a while," he said.

"I've always backed myself against the best players in the world. I'm doing it on a consistent basis, starting to beat guys more readily.

"Ready to take the next step."

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe is the first Black American man to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows since Arthur Ashe in 1972. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Becoming the student of the game that he was in his youth when he and his twin brother lived part-time at a tennis center in Maryland where their father worked as an on-site caretaker has also paid off.

"I'm definitely falling in love with the process and doing the work much more. I'm working smarter," he said.

He is also coping with his newfound celebrity after he came within two wins of breaking a 19-year Grand Slam drought by a US male player. He is also the first Black American man to reach the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

IMAGE: Former First Lady Michelle Obama, centre, enjoys in the stands during the US Open semi-final between Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama was among those backing Tiafoe from the packed stands of the stadium named after the late Hall of Famer on Friday night.

When he first noticed her he was so stunned that he shanked a service return.

"Seeing her there was crazy ... we all know what she means," he said, adding that he met with her afterwards.

"I've seen her before, but it's a little bit different circumstance. She sees me and she's actually excited to see me. Unbelievable night."

The year's final major served as an enticing preview of the future of the sport, with fresh faces like Tiafoe, the 19-year-old Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner ready to step out of the shadow of the Big Three.

"Obviously I would have loved to win tonight," Tiafoe said.

"But I think tennis won tonight."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tiafoe embracing 'Cinderella story' at US Open
Tiafoe embracing 'Cinderella story' at US Open
Dejected Kyrgios feels like he 'failed' at US Open
Dejected Kyrgios feels like he 'failed' at US Open
Nadal his own toughest critic after shock US Open loss
Nadal his own toughest critic after shock US Open loss
Man Confronts Assam CM In Hyderabad
Man Confronts Assam CM In Hyderabad
Recipe: Lemony Zoodle Spaghetti
Recipe: Lemony Zoodle Spaghetti
Jesus Christ is the real God: Pastor to Rahul Gandhi
Jesus Christ is the real God: Pastor to Rahul Gandhi
India cautions medical students going to China
India cautions medical students going to China

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

PICS: Alcaraz, Ruud to clash for US crown, No. 1 spot

PICS: Alcaraz, Ruud to clash for US crown, No. 1 spot

Swiatek up against tough foe Jabeur in US Open final

Swiatek up against tough foe Jabeur in US Open final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances