World Boxing Cup: Jamwal storms into 65 kg final

World Boxing Cup: Jamwal storms into 65 kg final

April 05, 2025 13:50 IST

Abhinash Jamwal

IMAGE: Abhinash Jamwal registered a thumping 5:0 unanimous verdict against Italy's Gianluigi Malanga in Brazil's Foz Do Iguacu city on Friday. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Abhinash Jamwal delivered a near perfect performance against Italy's Gianluigi Malanga to storm into the 65kg final of the World Boxing Cup in Brazil's Foz Do Iguacu city.

The 22-year-old Indian used his tall frame and athleticism to stay clear of Malanga's reach, but was quick enough to pounce when his rival's guard was down to earn a 5:0 unanimous verdict on Friday.

Four of the five judges awarded Jamwal a perfect 30, with all them awarding the first and third rounds to the Indian unanimously.

Malanga had to even face a countdown in the first round itself, putting him on the back foot for the rest of the bout.

On Thursday, Hitesh became the first Indian to reach the World Boxing Cup final after defeating French Olympian Makan Traore in 70kg weight category.

While Hitesh will take on England's Odel Kamara, Jamwal will face off local favourite Yuri Reis in the final.

However, Manish Rathore's campaign in the 55kg category ended at the semifinal stage, as he went down 0:5 to Kazakhstan's Nursultan Altynbek.

 

This is the first global elite boxing event organised by World Boxing in which Indian boxers are participating. The 10-member Indian contingent has once again showcased its ability to challenge the world's best, with two reaching the final and four others making it to the last four rounds.

Boxer Hitesh makes history!
Now, franchise-based Rugby Premier League in Mumbai
5 French tennis players banned for match-fixing
Why this rookie LSG leg-spinner is so dangerous...
Was Samad's Catch Turning Point?
