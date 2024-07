IMAGE: The Paris Games are a week away with the Opening Ceremony to be held on July 26. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

The Paris Olympics' organising committee said on Friday that its IT operations have been impacted by a global cyber outage, just a week before the Games begin.

"We have activated contingency plans in order to continue operations," the organising committee said in a statement.

It did not immediately provide detail on how its operations were affected.