Global Chess League: Kings down Warrriors; set up Masters final

IMAGE: Ganges Grandmasters' Viswanathan Anand in action against Levon Aronian of Triveni Continental Kings during the Global Chess League in Dubai on Saturday. Photograph: Global Chess League

Triveni Continental Kings beat Ganges Grandmasters, led by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, 11-6 to qualify for the final of the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League in Dubai on Saturday.

In Sunday's title clash, they will take on upGrad Mumba Masters, who rallied in the final two rounds, eliminating the tournament leaders, Ganges Grandmasters and SG Alpine Warriors.



In the other match of the day, Chingari Gulf Titans defeated SG Alpine Warriors 8-7.



Triveni needed a win to remain in contention, while a draw would have been enough for Ganges.



In the first game, Levon Aronian and Anand played out a draw.



In the Caro-Kann defence, Aronian gained more initiative and posed serious threats to Anand. Unfazed, the Indian Grandmaster got his knight and rook to the bottom of the board and found a perpetual check to hold a draw.

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen of SG Alpine Warriors in action against upGrad Mumba Masters's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Photograph: Global Chess League

Sara Khadem scored a huge victory for Triveni as she defeated Bella Khotenashvili in a sharp game. By this point, the Triveni team was dominating on three of the four remaining boards.



Wei Yi struck on board three against Leinier Dominguez. Despite being in a weaker position, Kateryna Lagno managed to draw the game with Hou Yifan.



But Yu Yangyi of Triveni lost to Rapport despite dominating the game from the beginning. Triveni were leading 8-5.



Esipenko then lost to Jonas Bjerre to hand a 11-6 win to Triveni.



Triveni took the top spot with 18 match points to become the first team to reach the finals.



In the other match, the Warriors started with white pieces.



Magnus Carlsen won his game after Jan-Kryzstof Duda misplayed approaching the endgame, overlooking a piece. Chingari struck back on board two when Shakhriyar Mamedyarov got the upper hand against Gukesh D in the endgame.



An unusual game took place between Irina Krush and Titans' former women's World champion Alexandra Kosteniuk.



While Kosteniuk got more initiative in the opening, she committed mistake in the middlegame, allowing white to take the advantage.



In a game which saw a lot of twists and turns, Kosteniuk managed to get a significant material advantage, but Krush found a way for a perpetual check and settled for a draw.



Everything was hanging on the last remaining game between Warriors' Elisabeth Paehtz and Titans' Polina Shuvalova. In the end, the game ended in a draw.



Having the world's highest rated player in the team isn't always enough for victory. Despite winning the last three games, Magnus Carlsen's team lost the last three matches.



Chingari Gulf Titans, with 13 points, are still holding on in the race for the top, while SG Alpine Warriors remain on 15.



Match results (July 1, 2023):



Match 27

SG Alpine Warriors 7-8 Chingari Gulf Titans

Queen of the match – Irina Krush

King of the match – Shakhriyar Mamedyarov



Match 28

Triveni Continental Kings 11-6 Ganges Grandmasters

Queen of the match – Sara Khadem

King of the match – Wei Yi



Match 29

SG Alpine Warriors 2-18 upGrad Mumba Masters

Queen of the match – Koneru Humpy

King of the match – Vidit Gujrathi



Match 30

Chingari Gulf Titans 4-12 Balan Alaskan Knights

Queen of the match – Nino Batsiashvili

King of the match – Nodirbek Abdusattorov