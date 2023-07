IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri and South Africa's Lloyd Harris won the men's doubles event at the ATP tennis tournament, in Mallorca, on Saturday. Photograph: Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Yuki Bhambri claimed his maiden ATP title as he along with South Africa's Lloyd Harris triumphed in the men's doubles event at the ATP tennis tournament, in Mallorca, on Saturday.

Bhambri and Harris claimed a straight sets 6-3, 6-4 victory over Robin Haase and Philipp Oswald in the final.



It was the first ATP doubles title for the 30-year-old Yuki, who combined with Harris, after his regular partner Saketh Myneni opted the miss the tournament to prepare for Wimbledon.