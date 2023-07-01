I was a bit nervous: Neeraj Chopra after title-winning throw

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra takes his mark before his throw at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Twitter

India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin throw title at Lausanne Diamond League series on Friday.

He took the lead after the third round with a brilliant 87.66m throw.

It was a second consecutive podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League for Chopra.

Coming back from a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra's title-winning performance at the Lausanne leg in challenging conditions was below his own top-10 efforts but he still stamped his authority in the prestigious One-day meet. The 25-year-old Chopra, who had skipped three top events due to a muscle strain he sustained last month, had won the season-opening Diamond League in Doha on May 5 with his fourth career-best throw of 88.67m.

'Very happy to make my return with a 87.66m throw and first place finish at #LausanneDL. Thanks for your prayers and support. Jai hind!,' Chopra wrote on his social media pages.

SEE: Neeraj Chopra's title-winning throw at Diamond League in Lausanne. Video: Kind courtesy Sports India/Twitter

Chopra, who usually produces his best in early rounds, had to wait till his fifth attempt to lead the field. He was at the second spot till the end of the fourth round.

"I was feeling a bit nervous coming back from an injury. It was a bit cold here tonight. I am still far from my best, but I feel it is getting better," Chopra said after his win.

It was a cloudy day with the temperature during the men's javelin throw event recording 17 degree celsius and humidity at 78 percent.

"I am relieved it is coming together well for me. A win is a win and I will take that happily."