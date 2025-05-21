HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports » Gauff seeks to sharpen serve as French Open looms

Gauff seeks to sharpen serve as French Open looms

May 21, 2025 16:49 IST

Coco Gauff managed to reach the finals in Madrid and Rome this month despite stumbling through a stream of double faults at both claycourt events, and the American knows she must get a grip on her service game to stand a chance at the French Open.

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff has compiled 193 double faults in 32 matches this year, the most of any player on the circuit. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Gauff's only title on the surface came at the WTA 250 Emilia-Romagna Open event in 2021, a year before she lost to Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final.

In Madrid, the 21-year-old claimed straightforward wins over top-10 players Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva, but seven double faults in the final - including two while serving for the second set - saw her lose to world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Two weeks later Gauff was in another WTA 1000 final, and while her opponent was different the result was the same.

Gauff committed eight double faults and racked up 55 unforced errors en route to a 6-4 6-2 defeat by Jasmine Paolini at the Italian Open.

WTA Tour statistics show Gauff has compiled 193 double faults in 32 matches this year, the most of any player on the circuit, and the 2023 U.S. Open champion knows the issue is holding her back.

"With the double-faults, it's something I know I have to improve and do better," she told reporters after losing to Paolini. "If I want to make it to the next level, it's definitely something I have to improve.

"I think it's both confidence and motivation to do better. Hopefully I can get to the final in Roland Garros and maybe the 'third time is a charm' thing is a real thing ... Overall I lost to two quality opponents, Aryna in Madrid and Jasmine here.

"I made the (Rome) final with those errors, maybe not playing my best tennis. It just gives me confidence, if I can find that good form heading into Roland Garros, I can do well there."

Should Gauff be able to rein in the errors that have plagued her game in time for the May 25 to June 8 French Open she will be a force to be reckoned with.

 

The World No. 2's athleticism and aggressive brand of tennis make her a threat on any surface, while she has also shown the mental fortitude of a tour veteran.

The draw also appears more open than it has been in years at Roland Garros with four-times winner Swiatek in the midst of a bumpy spell, which could open the door for Gauff to claim a second Grand Slam title.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
