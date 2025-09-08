HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Future of Indian TT is very bright'

'Future of Indian TT is very bright'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 16:39 IST

x

Sharath Kamal

IMAGE: Indian table tennis has a bright future despite the recent retirement of the legendary Sharath Kamal, said Dronacharya awardee coach Sandeep Gupta. Photograph: ANI Photo

A rich talent pool of players promises a bright future for Indian table tennis despite the recent retirement of stalwart Sharath Kamal, said Dronacharya awardee coach Sandeep Gupta on Monday.

Gupta is currently busy with the conduct of the National Ranking Table Tennis Championship which has returned to Delhi after a long gap of 13 years. 

The tournament attracting close to 3000 entries is an indicator of the growing interest in the sport across the length and breadth of India, said Gupta, who is also the childhood coach of star player Manika Batra. 

"The future of table tennis is very bright. Earlier, the level set by Sharath Kamal was very high. After that, there was a gap in the talent pool. 

"But now, our top players - Manush (Shah), Manav (Thakkar), Sathiyan (Gnanasekaran), Harmeet (Desai) and Ankur Bhattacharya - are very prominent names in Indian table tennis,” Gupta told PTI at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, the venue for the national ranking meet.

He feels it is a big deal for Delhi to host an event of this scale after a long hiatus.

"We are able to host the championship after a gap of 15

years. Our players used to participate outside of the national ranking tournaments, but this is the first time we are hosting it, because of this, close to 3000 players are participating.

"Spectators will get a chance to see their role models-national champions, Olympic participants, Asian Games medallists, and Commonwealth medallists. They will get an opportunity to understand their game, and in turn, improve their own. This is a big achievement in itself."

India regularly win medals at the Commonwealth Games and of late have also brought laurels at the Asian Games, competing with traditional table tennis powerhouses like China and Japan.

However, an Olympic medal in table tennis remans a work in progress.

"As you can see, we have just defeated Japan. So, in the coming time, we were 2-0 up against China ( Indian women in the world championships). We hope our players will regularly defeat China and Japan in the near future. We just need to continue performing the way we are right now,” said Gupta.

 

At the opening ceremony of the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized her government's commitment to sports, announcing the highest-ever cash rewards for international medal winners.

Olympic medallists from Delhi will now receive Rs 7 crore for gold, Rs 5 crore for silver, and Rs 3 crore for bronze. For the Commonwealth Games, the rewards will be Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Asia Cup Win Tribute To Courage Of Punjab'
'Asia Cup Win Tribute To Courage Of Punjab'
'Fans were great': US President Trump gets sarcastic
'Fans were great': US President Trump gets sarcastic
Archery Worlds: India's Fuge knocks out World No 1
Archery Worlds: India's Fuge knocks out World No 1
PM Modi, Gambhir congratulate India on Asia Cup win
PM Modi, Gambhir congratulate India on Asia Cup win
Trump booed at US Open final
Trump booed at US Open final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Asha Bhosle Gems You Must Listen To

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paneer Dumplings In Makhani Sauce

webstory image 3

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

VIDEOS

First-ever Katra-Sangaldan train service brings relief amid highway closure2:50

First-ever Katra-Sangaldan train service brings relief...

Protesters storm Nepal's Parliament amid outrage over social media ban1:09

Protesters storm Nepal's Parliament amid outrage over...

How Vande Bharat Became Kashmirâ s Lifeline During Heavy Rains3:08

How Vande Bharat Became Kashmirâ s Lifeline During...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV