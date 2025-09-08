'Asia Cup Win Tribute To Courage Of Punjab'

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the Asia Cup hockey tournament on Sunday. Photograph: Hockey India

Senior pro Manpreet Singh dedicated India's Asia Cup hockey triumph to the people of his home state Punjab, who are battling devastating floods.



A dominant India defeated outclassed champions South Korea 4-1 to win the Asia Cup hockey on Sunday after a hiatus of eight years and qualify for next year's FIH World Cup.



Veteran midfielder Manpreet remembered the people from his flood-ravaged home state Punjab, where more than 1900 villages in 23 districts are inundated by one

of the most severe floods."I would like to dedicate this victory to the people of Punjab who are enduring the devastating floods with unimaginable strength and resilience. This triumph is for every victim fighting to rebuild their life, and to the selfless volunteers who are working day and night to rescue, support, and rehabilitate those in need.

"Your spirit is our true inspiration, and this win is a tribute to the courage of Punjab," the 33-year-old from Punjab said in a media release.



The floods have displaced thousands and impacted over 256,000 people across the state, causing heavy losses to lives, property, farmland, and livestock, according to Punjab's Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian.