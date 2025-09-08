Archery Worlds: India's Fuge knocks out World No 1

IMAGE: Prathamesh Fuge produced the biggest upset of his career by knocking out World No 1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands to enter the men's compound individual quarter-finals of the World Archery Championships. Photograph: Archery Association of India/X

Three Indian archers -- Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge -- stormed into the men's compound individual quarter-finals of the World Archery Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Monday, a day after scripting history with the country's first-ever team gold.



Fuge, the lowest-ranked Indian qualifier in the men's compound section with a seeding of 19th, produced the biggest upset of his career by knocking out World No 1 and 2013 World champion Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands.



The 22-year-old was flawless, shooting a perfect 150 out of 150, hitting 10s with all 15

arrows.Both archers began in extraordinary fashion, shooting 10s across the first three ends.But Schloesser finally cracked under pressure, dropping a point in the fourth end. Fuge, showing remarkable composure, continued his run of 10s to clinch the tie and set up a quarterfinal clash with Denmark's Mathias Fullerton.Yadav, fresh from his double on Sunday -- team gold and mixed team silver with Jyothi Surekha Vennam ---was also clinical, defeating Estonia's Robin Jaatma 148-140.He will now face French World number three and top seed Nicolas Girard.Saini had to fight harder in his pre-quarterfinal match but held his nerve in the shoot-off stages to edge past France's Jean Philippe Boulch 144-143.His next opponent will be Curtis Broadnax of the USA.

With all three Indians placed in different quarters of the draw, the country now stands a realistic chance of a clean sweep in the men's compound individual section.



