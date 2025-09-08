Trump booed at US Open final

Photograph: ANI Photo

US President Donald Trump received a mixed reception of cheers and boos at the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday.



The men's final between second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Jannik Sinner was pushed back half an hour because of enhanced security checks prompted by Trump's arrival.



"As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today's match to 2:30 p.m. ET," US Open said

in a statement.The United States Tennis Association requested the broadcasters to avoid airing any crowd reactions to Trump, who attended the final as a guest of Rolex despite imposing steep tariffs on the Swiss watchmaker's home country.

Attending with Trump were White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, special administration envoy Steve Witkoff and Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff.



Trump has attended multiple sports events as president since taking office in January. He went to the Super Bowl in February, where he received mixed response from the crowd, and several Ultimate Fighting Championship duels.