French Open PIX: Sabalenka eases past Uchijima; Medvedev advances

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 under the roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday to move into the French Open third round.

Uchijima, playing in the second round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, could not cope with Sabalenka's powerful serve and groundstrokes.

Sabalenka won six points in a row at the start of the match but once Uchijima had overcome her nerves she settled down against the Belarusian.

Uchijima held her serve but when she trailed 3-2, Sabalenka pounced on a break point with a fierce winner before taking the first set in 29 minutes.

The Japanese number one wore a sombre expression during the changeover before the second set and she had no answer to the power of Sabalenka who also played some telling drop shots.

Uchijima afforded herself a smile when she got the better of the Belarusian on a long rally to make it 4-2 but Sabalenka refocused to save a break point before breaking the Japanese player's serve to seal victory.

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev in action during his second round match against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Medvedev through as Kecmanovic retires injured

Daniil Medvedev cantered into the French Open third round when his Serbian opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired due to injury on Thursday.

World number 57 Kecmanovic called on the trainer when he was trailing 6-1 5-0 on court Suzanne Lenglen on another humid, grey day in Paris.

Russian fifth seed Medvedev, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, will next face either Argentina's Mariano Navone or Czech Tomas Machac.