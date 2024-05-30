News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Never Seen Him Bat': Rohit

'Never Seen Him Bat': Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2024 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kuldeep Yadav

Photographs and video: Kind Courtesy ICC/X.com

The mood was lighthearted at the presentation of ICC caps for the Indian cricket team.

Captain Rohit Sharma couldn't resist a good-natured jab at team-mate Kuldeep Yadav, leaving the spinner momentarily flustered.

 

Rohit Sharma

Kuldeep, recently included in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for his impressive bowling performances, was receiving his cap from Rohit.

In a moment captured on video by the ICC, Kuldeep expressed his satisfaction with his contributions 'with both bat and ball' last year.

 

Rohit, feigning ignorance, took the opportunity for a playful dig.

'This is for ODI,' he quipped, referencing the award specifically for ODI performances.

'I was the captain of this team,' Rohit continued with a mischievous grin, 'I've never seen him bat, so, I don't know what he is talking about.'

Several Indian cricketers received ICC awards and Team of the Year recognitions.

Suryakumar Yadav

Leading the pack was World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, who received both the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award and a T20I Team of the Year cap.

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recognised for his stellar showing in Test matches with an ICC Test Team of the Year cap.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma, along with Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were presented with ICC ODI Team of the Year caps for their contributions in One Day Internationals.

Arshdeep Singh

Rounding out the awardees was left-arm spinner Arshdeep Singh, who proudly received his ICC T20I Team of the Year cap.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC
T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC
Will Kohli Miss Warm-Up Game?
Will Kohli Miss Warm-Up Game?
IPL 2024: Most Valuable Performances
IPL 2024: Most Valuable Performances
Toll in Mizoram landslides rises to 28
Toll in Mizoram landslides rises to 28
RBI's balance sheet rises 11% to Rs 70.47 lakh cr
RBI's balance sheet rises 11% to Rs 70.47 lakh cr
Modi has lowered dignity of PM's office, says Dr Singh
Modi has lowered dignity of PM's office, says Dr Singh
Sindhu squanders lead, falls to Marin in Singapore
Sindhu squanders lead, falls to Marin in Singapore

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup

'Good To Be Back'

'Good To Be Back'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances