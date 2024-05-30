'Never Seen Him Bat': Rohit

Photographs and video: Kind Courtesy ICC/X.com

The mood was lighthearted at the presentation of ICC caps for the Indian cricket team.

Captain Rohit Sharma couldn't resist a good-natured jab at team-mate Kuldeep Yadav, leaving the spinner momentarily flustered.

Kuldeep, recently included in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for his impressive bowling performances, was receiving his cap from Rohit.

In a moment captured on video by the ICC, Kuldeep expressed his satisfaction with his contributions 'with both bat and ball' last year.

Rohit, feigning ignorance, took the opportunity for a playful dig.

'This is for ODI,' he quipped, referencing the award specifically for ODI performances.

'I was the captain of this team,' Rohit continued with a mischievous grin, 'I've never seen him bat, so, I don't know what he is talking about.'

Several Indian cricketers received ICC awards and Team of the Year recognitions.

Leading the pack was World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, who received both the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award and a T20I Team of the Year cap.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recognised for his stellar showing in Test matches with an ICC Test Team of the Year cap.

Rohit Sharma, along with Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were presented with ICC ODI Team of the Year caps for their contributions in One Day Internationals.

Rounding out the awardees was left-arm spinner Arshdeep Singh, who proudly received his ICC T20I Team of the Year cap.