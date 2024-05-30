News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?

Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 30, 2024 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Indian cricketers train for the T20 World Cup in New York, May 28, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

The International Cricket Council has launched a new anthem composed by Grammy winning Scottish composer Lorne Balfe, to be played across ICC world events.

The new anthem will debut at the opening game of the T20 World Cup between the USA and Canada in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, June, 1, 2024.

Balfe's compositions have featured in Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part 1, Life on Our Planet, Black Adam, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Widow among other films.

Video: Kind courtesy ICC/X

 

'It's been a great experience working with the ICC and composing the new anthem. It's an anthem of unity and the goal was echo the spirit of every boundary crossed and wicket taken in this wonderful, timeless sport,' Balfe said.

Do you like the anthem? Tell us in the message board below this feature.

 

ICC anthem

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup
India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup
Kohli's consistency, Gayle's power: T20 legends shine
Kohli's consistency, Gayle's power: T20 legends shine
England Wobbly: Can they defend T20 crown?
England Wobbly: Can they defend T20 crown?
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina
Meet Hrithik's Crushworthy Cousin, Pashmina
7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!
7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!
Saif's Awkward Kiss With Rani...
Saif's Awkward Kiss With Rani...
'I Never Take My Opponent's Name'
'I Never Take My Opponent's Name'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'Good To Be Back'

'Good To Be Back'

'Never Seen Him Bat': Rohit

'Never Seen Him Bat': Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances