Like ICC's T20 World Cup Anthem?

IMAGE: The Indian cricketers train for the T20 World Cup in New York, May 28, 2024. Photograph: BCCI/X

The International Cricket Council has launched a new anthem composed by Grammy winning Scottish composer Lorne Balfe, to be played across ICC world events.

The new anthem will debut at the opening game of the T20 World Cup between the USA and Canada in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, June, 1, 2024.

Balfe's compositions have featured in Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part 1, Life on Our Planet, Black Adam, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Top Gun: Maverick and Black Widow among other films.

Video: Kind courtesy ICC/X

'It's been a great experience working with the ICC and composing the new anthem. It's an anthem of unity and the goal was echo the spirit of every boundary crossed and wicket taken in this wonderful, timeless sport,' Balfe said.

