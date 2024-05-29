News
Spectator spits on Belgian player Goffin at French Open

Spectator spits on Belgian player Goffin at French Open

May 29, 2024 20:04 IST
'It's becoming football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and fights in the stands.'

David Goffin

IMAGE: On a raucous Court 14, David Goffin kept his cool to defeat wild card Perricard 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3, before the former world number seven smiled cheekily and held his hand to his ears as he left the venue to loud jeers. Photograph: X

Belgian David Goffin accused partisan fans at the French Open of "total disrespect" and said he was spat at by a spectator during his marathon first-round victory over local favourite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

 

Fans can often turn the usually quiet Roland Garros courts into a wild arena when a French player needs backing, with the resulting atmosphere unmatched at the other three majors, and Goffin was subjected to the experience on Tuesday afternoon.

On a raucous Court 14, Goffin kept his cool to defeat wild card Perricard 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3, before the former world number seven held his hand to his ears as he left the venue to loud jeers.

"When you are insulted for 3-1/2 hours, you have to tease the public a little," Goffin told Belgian media. "Clearly, it goes too far, it's total disrespect.

"It's really too much. It's becoming football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and fights in the stands. It's starting to become ridiculous. Some people are there more to cause trouble than to create an atmosphere.

"Someone spat out their chewing gum at me. It (the match) was getting complicated. That's why I wanted to stay calm. If I started to get angry about it, it could have destabilised me."

Goffin urged the organisers of the year's second Grand Slam to take action.

"A lot of people are complaining, a lot of umpires feel that there is a lot of disrespect," Goffin added.

"This is repeated a lot in the locker room and among the ATP authorities. We're going to have to do something about that.

"I think it only happens in France. At Wimbledon, obviously, there's not that. Or in Australia either. At the US Open, it's still rather quiet. Here, it's a really unhealthy atmosphere."

Reuters has contacted the organisers for comment.

Last year, Taylor Fritz got a reminder of how brutal the venue can be as persistent boos and whistles rained down from the Philippe Chatrier stands as the American shushed fans repeatedly after beating Arthur Rinderknech.

When the crowd pick on a player, it can becomes unsettling, as Martina Hingis found out during the 1999 title clash against Steffi Graf.

Jeered by the fans after disputing a line call while 6-4 2-0 up, the Swiss lost her composure and the match, only to be booed again after match-point.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
