News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Parisian love: Tsitsipas-Badosa rekindle romance

Parisian love: Tsitsipas-Badosa rekindle romance

May 30, 2024 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'So to have a person by your side that you love and can comfortably and mutually and reciprocally talk about tennis in our case, I think it's a breath of fresh air.'

 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

IMAGE: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are back together after a brief split. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tsitsidosa/Instagram

Stefanos Tsitsipas said being in a relationship with a fellow professional tennis player was a breath of fresh air with the Greek world number nine and his Spanish partner Paula Badosa arriving at the French Open having rekindled their romance.

Badosa and Tsitsipas first made their relationship official on social media last year at Roland Garros and were often seen at each other's matches in the rest of the season, while also posting pictures on their joint Instagram account.

 

Having split earlier this year, the duo got back together ahead of the Paris major and Tsitsipas said on Wednesday after his 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-4 second-round win over Daniel Altmaier that having a partner to talk tennis with was always helpful.

"We both share the same passion and we both do the same thing in life," Tsitsipas, who will play mixed doubles with Badosa at this year's tournament, told reporters.

"So to have a person by your side that you love and can comfortably and mutually and reciprocally talk about tennis in our case, I think it's a breath of fresh air.

"In my case, that person knows a lot about tennis and analyses the game pretty well."

Former runner-up Tsitsipas has been in good form in the build-up to the year's second Grand Slam, winning the Monte Carlo title and reaching the Barcelona final.

Badosa, a former world number two, has endured patchy results while dealing with injuries but battled into the second round knocking out 26th seed Katie Boulter.

The pair have been discussing strategy in Paris. The pair will be playing in the mixed doubles at the French Open.

"We talk a lot about tennis. Our primary goal is to help each other figure certain things out. We have a lot of questions for each other," Tsitsipas added.

"I feel we're equally as knowledgeable in our craft and hold a lot of understanding of how certain situations should be dealt with. That's because of the experience we have accumulated.

"We talk about equipment. We talk about things that we can improve. Paula keeps saying all the time, and it annoys me, that she wishes she had my forehand. I tell her 'I'm sorry, but that's not possible, so you have to find ways around it'.

"Sometimes I think 'oh gosh, I wish I had her returns'. She destroys the ball on the returns and it seems so effortless from her side. We try and learn from these things and obviously share a vision of how we proceed with certain things in our sport."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Abhishek, Fraser-McGurk In Dream IPL XI
Abhishek, Fraser-McGurk In Dream IPL XI
Praggnanandhaa beats world No.1 Carlsen in Norway
Praggnanandhaa beats world No.1 Carlsen in Norway
French Open Pix: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Jabeur advance
French Open Pix: Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Jabeur advance
What's The Problem With Jee Le Zara?
What's The Problem With Jee Le Zara?
T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC
T20 WC: Terror threat to India-Pakistan match in NYC
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted...'
'BJP Takes Electorate For Granted...'
7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!
7 Times Kashmira Was An Absolute Knockout!

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

T20 WC: Terror threat at India-Pakistan match in NYC

T20 WC: Terror threat at India-Pakistan match in NYC

India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Fired Up Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances