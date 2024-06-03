News
French Open PIX: Rybakina downs Svitlona to march into quarters

June 03, 2024 18:00 IST
IMAGE: Elena Rybakina in action during her fourth round match against Elina Svitolina. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

World number four Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eased to a 6-4 6-3 victory over Ukraine's Elena Svitolina on Monday to reach her second French Open quarter-final.

After a sluggish start with both players dropping serve, Russian-born Rybakina upped her level up and cruised through the first set.

 

In the second set, the 29-year-old Svitolina was no match again for Rybakina as the 19th-ranked Ukrainian showed signs of fatigue from the start and lacked precision throughout.

Odessa-born Svitolina had reached the quarter-finals four times before, including 2023, but was unable to trouble the former Wimbledon champion.

Rybakina, who made the last-eight for the first time since 2021, faces the winner of the match between 70th-ranked Russian Elina Avanesyan and 15th-ranked Italian Jasmine Paolini.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
