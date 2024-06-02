News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gauff, Swiatek unhappy with late matches at French Open

Gauff, Swiatek unhappy with late matches at French Open

June 02, 2024 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff stressed the need to start matches earlier at Grand Slams after defending champion Novak Djokovic came through a marathon third-round clash that ended in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After rain delays forced organisers to wedge another match into Saturday's packed schedule, Djokovic was taken all the way by Lorenzo Musetti but fed on the crowd's energy to prevail in the latest ever Roland Garros finish at a little past 3 a.m.

A few hours later, Swiatek romped to a 6-0 6-0 victory over Anastasia Potapova in 40 minutes and said late finishes were not ideal for fans or players.

"It's not easy to play and it's not like we're going to fall asleep one hour after the match. Usually, it takes us four hours to even chill and you need to do recovery, media. It's not like the work ends when the match point (is won)," Swiatek told reporters.

 

"I was always one of the players that said that we should start a little bit earlier. Also, I don't know if the fans are watching these matches if they have to go to work next day or something when the matches are finishing at 2 or 3 a.m."

Former Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff echoed Swiatek's comments.

"It may be not fair for those who have to play late, because it does ruin your schedule. I've been lucky, I haven't been put in a super late finish yet," said Gauff, who beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-2 in an hour on Sunday.

The WTA and ATP Tours made a joint announcement this year limiting the number of matches that can be scheduled on a court in an evening session and banning contests beginning after 11 p.m. in the interests of player welfare.

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her fourth round match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Gauff said it was an idea that the Grand Slams could look into as well.

"Maybe if a match is going long, possibly moving courts," Gauff added. "I know it's tough because, especially here, it's only one night match, and people paid for those tickets.

"It's a complicated thing, but I think for the health and safety of the players it would be in the sport's best interest to try to avoid those matches finishing -- or starting after a certain time.

"Obviously, you can't control when they finish."

Scheduling issues often impact the Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open, where tickets are sold separately for day and evening sessions. Wimbledon is limited to finish by 11 p.m. local time due to a curfew.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
Venkatesh Iyer gets hitched after IPL triumph
'Short break between IPL, T20 WC won't bother players'
'Short break between IPL, T20 WC won't bother players'
Norway: Praggnanandhaa stuns Caruana, enters top 10
Norway: Praggnanandhaa stuns Caruana, enters top 10
Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends
Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail as interim bail ends
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain
FIH Pro League: Indian lose to Great Britain
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden rally to advance
French Open: Bopanna-Ebden rally to advance
Evidence tampering: Pune teen's parents in cop custody
Evidence tampering: Pune teen's parents in cop custody

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

French Open PIX: Swiatek dominates, reaches quarters

French Open PIX: Swiatek dominates, reaches quarters

Amit Panghal, Jaismine punch tickets to Paris Games

Amit Panghal, Jaismine punch tickets to Paris Games

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances