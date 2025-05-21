HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
French Open 2025: Andreeva aims to keep momentum going

May 21, 2025 17:03 IST

Mirra Andreeva

IMAGE: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to capture a WTA 1000 title in February. Photograph: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

Mirra Andreeva will be looking to build on her excellent season when she arrives at Roland Garros and the Russian teenager has the mental strength and attitude needed to upset the top players again at this year's French Open.

Last year, Andreeva was the only unseeded player to reach the quarter-finals, but comes into this year's tournament ranked sixth in the world as she looks to at least match her 2024 semi-final appearance.

Andreeva, who turned 18 last month, became the youngest player to capture a WTA 1000 title with her Dubai win in February, beating three Grand Slam champions -- Marketa Vondrousova, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina -- along the way.

After winning her first, Andreeva won back-to-back WTA 1000 crowns with her Indian Wells triumph the following month, beating world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the final having dispatched number two Swiatek in the semis.

Since partnering with coach Conchita Martinez a year ago, Andreeva's career has really taken off, and even the Spanish former Wimbledon champion has been surprised by the Russian's rise.

"Winning Dubai and winning Indian Wells, that was a little bit… I don't know, I don't want to say she couldn't do it, but it was a progress and all of a sudden it just went like a sky rocket," Martinez said.

 

"She's getting stronger and now I feel like she of course can compete with the big girls. That's probably the progress that does surprise me more."

In the clay season, Andreeva has reached the quarter-finals of both the Madrid and Italian Open quarter-finals, losing to Coco Gauff on each occasion, but that marks an improvement on her French Open preparations 12 months ago.

Andreeva went out in the opening round in Rome last year, but followed up with her march to the semis in Paris, beating Sabalenka on the way, and will be a player most will want to avoid in the draw.

Along with her mobility and court awareness, her mental strength, discipline and fearlessness belie her age, and Andreeva has shown she has what it takes to go toe to toe with the biggest names in tennis, and come out on top.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
